India has signed a defence deal worth Rs 1,500 crore with Russia for the acquisition of R-12 air-to-air missiles that will be equipped on the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.

"A contract has been signed with Russia for the acquisition of R-27 air-to-air missile to be fitted on the Su-30 MKI combat aircraft fleet of the Indian Air Force," an official told ANI.

The new combat aircraft will enhance Indian military capabilities by providing Sukhoi to attack the enemy at long range.

Since the purchase comes under critical weapon systems category, the deal was acquired under 10-i projects for War Wastage Reserve (WWR). The reserve of critical weapons is needed to fight in a full-scale war.

Earlier this month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was reported to push for the purchase of 18 additional Sukhoi-Su-30MKI multirole fighter aircraft from Russia.

Around 222 Su-30MKIs, that was agreed upon under various previous defence contracts from 2000 onwards, were confirmed to have been delivered to be licence-built in India. Moscow also said that it is processing New Delhi's request for 20 additional advanced MiG-29UPG twin-engine jet fighter aircraft.

Defence procurement signed by the IAF has reportedly crossed Rs 7,600 crore over the past 50 days alone. The acquisitions are approved by the Defence Ministry under emergency requirements.

Within weeks of the Pulwama attack, the central government gave emergency power to the Indian Armed Forces to purchase equipment within three months at the cost of Rs 300 crore per case.

The recent defence acquisitions are said to boost the shortage of weapons that were reported in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) 2015 report. It stated that the availability of 55 percent of weapons was below the Minimum Acceptable Risk Level (MARL) which is the required weapons needed for 20 days of war. It also said that 40 percent of the Indian weapons were at a "critical level" with stocks that was said to last less than 10 days.