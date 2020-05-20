Upping the ante, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has held India responsible for the spread of coronavirus that has infected around 49 lakh people globally. The statement is in continuation of Nepal's anti-India stance ever since Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the road link from Dharchula, Uttarakhand, to the Lipulekh pass earlier this month. The road linking Lipulekh pass is situated at the tri-junction along with India, Nepal, and China border.

In his latest dig against India, Nepal PM while addressing the Parliament, contested that India spread coronavirus, not China. As per his allegation, the Indian strain of coronavirus is much more virulent than the Chinese strain and is behind community transmission. Although India and Nepal have issues on claims over Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura for a long time now apparently Nepal has renewed its attack against India.

India spread #CoronaVirus, not Wuhan: Nepal PM KC Sharma Oli said in parliament. His claim, Wuhan virus was soft, Indian virus is hard and reason of community spreading. What a joke! pic.twitter.com/Qfqjcc0ZCo — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) May 19, 2020

It is to be noted that India has been assisting Nepal fighting COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, KP Sharma also asked India whether the country's Ashoka symbol is about 'Satyameva Jayate or Simheva Jayate' (truth alone triumphs or lion shall prevail). Interestingly, the statement is in contrast with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali's statement lauding India for providing Nepal with 30,000 PCR test-kits for COVID-19 patients.

The foreign minister tweeted, "Sincere thanks to the Government of India for providing medical logistics and testing kits for 30,000 tests which were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population today as a part of ongoing cooperation to fight the pandemic."

China's words from Nepal mouth

The latest round of verbal attacks India cannot be understood in isolation as China has been covertly involved in Nepal's decision making recently. India-Nepal relations hit rock bottom after Nepal accused India of imposing an undeclared economic blocked in 2015. India, however, has denied such allegations and claimed that supply shortages have been imposed by Madheshi protesters within Nepal. The void was filled soon by China after it supplied the Himalayan nation with essentials during the blockade. In recent years, China has emerged as the biggest FDI contributor in Nepal with a share of over 90% of total foreign investments received by Kathmandu. China also committed more than $ 8.5 billion to Nepal for 27 infrastructure projects.