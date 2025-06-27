India has recently expressed strong disapproval over the demolition of the Durga Mandir in Dhaka, Bangladesh, an event that has intensified diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has been accused of allowing the destruction under the guise of illegal land use. This incident has further strained the already delicate relations between the neighboring nations, highlighting ongoing concerns about the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh.

During a media briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, voiced its concerns. Jaiswal stated, "We understand that extremists were clamoring for demolishing the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as a case of illegal land use and allowed the destruction of the temple today."

This statement underscores the perceived negligence of the Bangladeshi interim government in safeguarding religious sites and minority communities.

The demolition has not only resulted in the physical destruction of the temple but also in damage to the deity before it could be relocated. This act has been described as a significant blow to the Hindu community in Bangladesh, which has faced recurring incidents of violence and vandalism.

The MEA spokesperson further emphasized, "We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and their religious institutions."

This incident is not isolated. Earlier in the week, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) reported another attack on a Mahastri Manasa and Durga Temple in Dinajpur district. The assailants vandalized the temple, desecrated idols, and threatened further violence against the local Hindu community. The HRCBM described the attack as a "horrifying act of terrorizing the Hindu minority community in the country," underscoring the systemic issues faced by minorities in Bangladesh.

India has consistently taken a firm stance on the rights of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, accusing the Yunus-led interim government of systematic persecution. The MEA has reiterated its commitment to monitoring developments in the region that affect India's interests and security. This vigilance extends to the recent trilateral meeting between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, which has raised concerns in New Delhi.

The trilateral meeting, held in Kunming, China, marked the first of its kind involving these three nations. The discussions focused on enhancing regional connectivity and cooperation in various fields, including trade, agriculture, and environmental protection. However, India's apprehensions stem from Bangladesh's growing ties with China and Pakistan, particularly under the interim administration of Yunus. This shift in alliances has been noticeable since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.