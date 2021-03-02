India slams PAK over issue of terrorism at UNHRC

India on Tuesday exposed Pakistan for hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations and providing them pensions out of state funds.

The first secretary of Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Pawan Kumar Badhe said this in India's right of reply to statements made by Pakistan and the OIC under oral update by the high commissioner of human rights at UNHRC.

Pak deliberate misuse of this august forum for its malicious propaganda against India

Pakistan's deliberate misuse of this august forum for its malicious propaganda against India, aimed at diverting the attention of the Council from its own serious violations of human rights, has remained a constant, Badhe said.

Pointing out that Islamabad has provided pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists out of state funds, the Indian representative said that Pakistan has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations.

Pakistani leaders have admitted the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists, Badhe argued, adding that Pakistan has ignored that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and the supporters of terrorism are the worst abusers of human rights.

The Indian envoy urged the Council to ask Pakistan why the size of its minority communities such as the Christians, Hindus and Sikhs has drastically shrunk since Independence and why they and other communities such as Ahmadiyyas, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch, have been subjected to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuses and forced conversions.