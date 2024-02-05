India shines at Grammys: Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win big, Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year

It's a proud day for India as musicians Shankar Mahadevan, and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release 'This Moment' at Grammys. While Taylor Swift won Album of the Year.
The 66Th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India).
Let's take a look at who won what
Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift made Grammy history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award for Midnights – the most ever by any artiste
Taylor Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album. Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers. She won her second Grammy hours later, for Record of the Year.
India shines at Grammy's
Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band 'Shakti' bagged the Grammy's award for 'Best Global Music Album
Ustad Zakir Hussain made India proud as he bagged three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards, presented in the US. The tabla player and music composer picked up the coveted award in the Best Global Music Performance category for Pashto.
He is, is also part of the Jazz group Shakti that won 'he best Global Music Album award for its latest album This Moment. He also won in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
Fusion band Shakti, featuring vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan won big at the Grammy Awards this year.
Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for the band's latest release This Moment.
Ricky Kej congratulates Shankar Mahadevan and Ustad Zakir Khan
Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and said: "Through this album, 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Usthad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!!"
In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you...Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to."
The album 'This Moment', released on June 30 last year, features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). They were nominated for the Grammys with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.
In a picture shared by the Grammys on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mahadevan and another member of the band, Ganesh Rajagopalan, can be seen accepting the award on stage. "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs," the Grammy wrote in the post.
Key performers are:
Performers on the Grammys stage included SZA, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Burna Boy. Grammy Awards 2024 winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of colour to its ranks. Organizers also added a handful of new categories this year, including best African music performance.
Who won in which category
Album of the Year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights- WINNER
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers- WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?- WINNER
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét- WINNER
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers- WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine- WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Taylor Swift - Midnights- WINNER
Best R&B song
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Snooze- WINNER
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best R&B performance
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill- WINNER
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best R&B album
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II-WINNER
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers- WINNER
Best Rap Performance
The Hillbillies — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter — Black Thought
Rich Flex — Drake & 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers — Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane- WINNER
Players — Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life- WINNER
SZA - Low
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Killer Mike - Michael- WINNER
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King's Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake - Loading
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. - Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble- WINNER
Best Dance/Electronic Album
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)- WINNER
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough- WINNER
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why – WINNER
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...
Best Alternative Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record – WINNER
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why- WINNER
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country- WINNER
Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse – WINNER
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse- WINNER
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine – WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best Americana Performance
Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity- WINNER
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes- WINNER
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Global Music Album
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Bokanté - History
Burna Boy - I Told Them...
Davido - Timeless
Shakti - This Moment- WINNER
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
Burna Boy - Alone
Davido - Feel
Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre
Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance In Millets
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto- WINNER
Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Laufey - Bewitched- WINNER
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Musical Theatre Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot- WINNER
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Producer of the year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff- WINNER
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas- WINNER
Justin Tranter
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak — Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia- WINNER
On Becoming — House of Waters
Jazz Hands — Bob James
The Layers — Julian Lage
All One — Ben Wendel
Best Music Video
The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping- WINNER
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? – WINNER
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times – WINNER
Best Score for Video Game or Other Interactive Media
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers- WINNER
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers
Best Score for Visual Media
Barbie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Oppenheimer – WINNER