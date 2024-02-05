India shines at Grammys: Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win big, Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year

It's a proud day for India as musicians Shankar Mahadevan, and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release 'This Moment' at Grammys. While Taylor Swift won Album of the Year.

The 66Th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India).

Let's take a look at who won what

Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift made Grammy history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award for Midnights – the most ever by any artiste

Taylor Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album. Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers. She won her second Grammy hours later, for Record of the Year.

Taylor scored one other prize, for Best Pop Vocal Album. In accepting that award, she also delighted fans by announcing she would release a new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

India shines at Grammy's

Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band 'Shakti' bagged the Grammy's award for 'Best Global Music Album

Ustad Zakir Hussain made India proud as he bagged three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards, presented in the US. The tabla player and music composer picked up the coveted award in the Best Global Music Performance category for Pashto.

He is, is also part of the Jazz group Shakti that won 'he best Global Music Album award for its latest album This Moment. He also won in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Fusion band Shakti, featuring vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan won big at the Grammy Awards this year.

Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for the band's latest release This Moment.

Ricky Kej congratulates Shankar Mahadevan and Ustad Zakir Khan

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and said: "Through this album, 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Usthad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!!"

In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you...Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to."

The album 'This Moment', released on June 30 last year, features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). They were nominated for the Grammys with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

In a picture shared by the Grammys on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mahadevan and another member of the band, Ganesh Rajagopalan, can be seen accepting the award on stage. "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs," the Grammy wrote in the post.

Key performers are:

Performers on the Grammys stage included SZA, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Burna Boy. Grammy Awards 2024 winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of colour to its ranks. Organizers also added a handful of new categories this year, including best African music performance.

Who won in which category

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights- WINNER

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers- WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?- WINNER

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét- WINNER

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers- WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine- WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Taylor Swift - Midnights- WINNER

Best R&B song

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Snooze- WINNER

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best R&B performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill- WINNER

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best R&B album

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II-WINNER

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers- WINNER

Best Rap Performance

The Hillbillies — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter — Black Thought

Rich Flex — Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers — Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane- WINNER

Players — Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life- WINNER

SZA - Low

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael- WINNER

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King's Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake - Loading

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble- WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)- WINNER

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough- WINNER

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why – WINNER

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...

Best Alternative Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record – WINNER

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why- WINNER

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country- WINNER

Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse – WINNER

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse- WINNER

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine – WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity- WINNER

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes- WINNER

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them...

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This Moment- WINNER

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

Burna Boy - Alone

Davido - Feel

Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto- WINNER

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Laufey - Bewitched- WINNER

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Musical Theatre Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot- WINNER

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Producer of the year, non-classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff- WINNER

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas- WINNER

Justin Tranter

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak — Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia- WINNER

On Becoming — House of Waters

Jazz Hands — Bob James

The Layers — Julian Lage

All One — Ben Wendel

Best Music Video

The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping- WINNER

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? – WINNER

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times – WINNER

Best Score for Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer

God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers- WINNER

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers

Best Score for Visual Media

Barbie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Oppenheimer – WINNER