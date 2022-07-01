India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad simultaneously.

India handed over lists of 309 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen in India's custody, while Pakistan shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 633 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

"The Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 536 Indian fishermen and three Indian civilian prisoners to India, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan.

"In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 105 fishermen and 20 civilian prisoners, who are in Pakistan's custody and are believed to be Indians," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

It said that India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country.

"In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 57 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indians and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen."

Gujarati fishermen reunited with families

After languishing in a jail in Karachi for four years, 20 Gujarati fishermen were finally reunited with their families in June. Although the community welcomed Pakistan's decision, they still felt that it was too little too late. After their release from Karachi's Malir District Jail, the fishermen were sent to Lahore by bus from where they will be handed over to the Indian authorities through the Wagah border on Monday.

After over a year of talks, the Pakistan government was going to release 200 fishermen, but now only 20 are returning, Manish Lodhari, Chairman of Marine Fishermen Cooperative Society, said, adding that this was why the community and the affected family members feel it is too little too late.

Lodhari claimed that on an average, 60 to 90 Indian fishermen are arrested by Pakistan every year, while only around 70 to 80 Pakistani fishermen are in the Indian jails. Pakistan has also seized 1,164 fishing boats that are currently anchored at the Karachi port, which should be brought, as its total market value touches thousands of crores of rupees, Lodhari added.