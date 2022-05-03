India on Tuesday reported 2,568 fresh Covid-19 cases, a decline against the 3,157 infections registered previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 20 new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,889.

The active caseload declined to 19,137 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,911 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,41,887. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

While, India's daily positivity rate was 0.61 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.71 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,19,552 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.86 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.41 crore, achieved via 2,34,30,863 sessions.

Over 2.94 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.