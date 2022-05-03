Covid update: China goes back to lockdown as world opens up Close
Covid update: China goes back to lockdown as world opens up

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 514 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.31 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 514,090,956 and 6,237,775, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,318,641,528.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,444,332 and 993,999, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,082,345.

Children greet each other as they arrive at school in New York, the United States, March 7, 2022(File photo)IANS

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,460,997), France (28,881,384), Germany (24,813,817), the UK (22,214,111), Russia (17,930,267), South Korea (17,346,753), Italy (16,523,859), Turkey (15,034,917), Spain (11,896,152) and Vietnam (10,656,649).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,838), India (523,869), Russia (368,595), Mexico (324,350), Peru (212,841), the UK (175,552), Italy (163,736), Indonesia (156,287), France (147,179), Iran (141,114), Colombia (139,797), Germany (135,461), Argentina (128,653), Poland (116,059), Spain (104,456) and South Africa (100,370).

