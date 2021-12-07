In the last 24 hours, India registered 6,822 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike in 558 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Also in the same period, 220 people succumbed to the virus, which increased the overall nationwide death toll to 4,73,757.

The recovery of 10,004 patients has increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,79,612. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload presently stands at 95,014, which is also lowest in the last 554 days. Active cases account for 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the country conducted a total of 10,79,384 tests in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall number to over 64.94 crore.

The weekly positivity rate at 0.78 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 23 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 0.63 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 64 days and less than 3 per cent for 99 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 79,39,038 vaccine doses, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 128.76 crore as of Tuesday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,34,23,668 sessions.

More than 20.13 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, the global Covid caseload crossed 266.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.26 million and vaccinations to over 8.21 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 49,278,240 and 789,742, according to the CSSE while India remains the second worst-hit country in terms of cases with 34,641,561 infections and 473,537 deaths, followed by Brazil (22,147,476 infections and 615,744 deaths).