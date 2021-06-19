India has recorded 60,753 new cases of Covid and 1,647 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a slight increase of 292 compared to the previous day's record, as per the data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

This is for the second consecutive day in the last two months that the death tally has come down below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 12th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, the lowest since March 29. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,98,23,546. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 7,60,019 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,85,137 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 97,743 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,86,78,390 to date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 27,23,88,783 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,00,085 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Global casesload tops 177.7million

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 177.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.84 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 177,753,055 and 3,849,115, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,519,262 and 601,281, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 29,762,793 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,801,462), France (5,814,648), Turkey (5,359,728), Russia (5,220,168), the UK (4,626,899), Italy (4,250,902), Argentina (4,242,763), Colombia (3,888,614), Spain (3,757,442), Germany (3,728,601) and Iran (3,080,526), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 498,499 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (383,490), Mexico (230,792), the UK (128,220), Italy (127,225), Russia (126,300) and France (110,864).