India recorded 45,892 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 817 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday.

Thursday is the 30th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,60,704 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,05,028 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 44,291 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,98,43,825 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 36,48,47,549 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,81,671 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 42,52,25,897 samples have been tested up to July 7 for Covid-19. Of these 18,93,800 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after on May 23, India saw record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave. The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported last March.

Global caseload tops 4mn

The global Covid-19 death toll has surpassed the 4 million mark, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina registered 457 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll from the pandemic to 97,439, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, tests detected 19,423 new cases of infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,593,763, Xinhua reported citing the ministry.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported two locally transmitted Covid-19 confirmed cases, both in the city of Ruili, on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

The two confirmed cases were previously found and categorized as asymptomatic infections in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.

Brazil deaths

Meanwhile, Brazil registered 1,648 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 528,540, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 54,022 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,909,037, the ministry said.

Chile reported less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, continuing a gradual decline in infections prior to a lifting of a lockdown, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Enrique Paris said that in the last 24 hours, 1,892 Covid-19 infections were reported, bringing the total number to 1,576,336.

Cuba registered a new record of daily Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with 3,664 cases, for a total of 214,577, along with 18 more deaths to total 1,405.

National director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health Francisco Duran reported that of the total number of new cases, 3,622 were from community transmission.