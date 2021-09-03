India reported 45,352 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline of 1,740 cases, pushing the overall country's tally to 32,903,289.

The country also witnessed 366 deaths in the same time span, taking the death toll to 4,39,895, according to the health ministry's updated data on Friday. On Thursday, India reported 47,029 new coronavirus cases and 509 deaths.

The active caseload has also reported a substantial growth of 10,195 and stands at 3,99,778. The active cases account for 1.22 per cent of the total cases in India. At the same span of time, a total of 34,791 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,20,63,616. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.45 per cent.

According to the ministry's release, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.66 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 70 days. At the same time, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.72 per cent.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 67 crore landmark on Friday. With the administration of 74,84,333 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage figure stands at 67,09,59,968 as per the provisional reports of the Health Ministry. This has been achieved through 70,34,846 sessions.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,66,334 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,65,35,068 tests.

Global caseload

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 218.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.55 million.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 218,969,254, 4,550,984 and 5,370,416,172, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 39,544,270 and 643,594, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 45,352 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,830,495), France (6,884,063), the UK (6,894,873), Russia (6,857,243), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,195,601), Iran (5,055,512), Colombia (4,913,031), Spain (4,871,444), Italy (4,546,487), Indonesia (4,100,138), Germany (3,970,086) and Mexico (3,369,747), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 581,914 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (439,529), Mexico (260,503), Peru (198,364), Russia (181,560), Indonesia (133,676), the UK (133,244), Italy (129,290), France (126,327), Colombia (125,097), Argentina (112,195) and Iran (108,988).