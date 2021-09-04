India's overall Covid-19 case tally has increased to 3,29,45,907 after 42,618 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, with a total of 330 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 4,40,225, as per the ministry of health data.

This is a slight decline from Friday's tally of 45,352 fresh Covid infections with 366 deaths in the country, according to the health ministry's data on Friday.

Following a substantial growth of 5,903, the number of active cases currently stood at 4,05,681 on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, a total of 36,385 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals and health centers across the country, pushing the overall recoveries to 3 21,00,001.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.43 per cent. According to the Ministry data, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.63 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for the last 71 days, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.50 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 89 consecutive days now. India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 67 crore on Saturday.

With the administration of 58,85,687 doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage figure stands at 67,72,11,205 as per provisional reports of the Health Ministry. This has been achieved through 70,88,424 sessions.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,04,970 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,82,40,038 tests.

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 219.7 mn

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 219.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.55 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.40 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 219,739,748, 4,552,477 and 5,402,742,641, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 39,848,170 and 647,573, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,903,289 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,856,060), France (6,897,529), the UK (6,937,024), Russia (6,875,713), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,199,919), Iran (5,083,133), Colombia (4,914,881), Spain (4,877,755), Italy (4,559,970), Indonesia (4,116,890), Germany (3,996,688) and Mexico (3,387,885), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 582,670 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (439,895), Mexico (261,496), Peru (198,364), Russia (182,341), Indonesia (134,930), the UK (133,365), Italy (129,410), France (115,269), Colombia (125,158), Argentina (112,356) and Iran (109,549).

(With inputs from IANS)