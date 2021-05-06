India's covid cases in the last 24 hours reached 4,12,262 with 3,980 deaths registered amid a huge shortage of oxygen and vaccines, especially Covaxin in the country. The grim record has taken the country's total caseload to 2,10,77,410, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Not only has it been 15 straight day with India recording more than three lakh cases but also the second time after May 1 records saw it breaching the four-lakh margin in a day. Casualties are now closer to the 4,000-mark after nine days straight of over 3,000 deaths every day.

On Wednesday India recorded 3,780 fatalities due to Covid infection. On May 1, India has recorded 4,01,993 cases of Covid in 24 hours. India now has 35,66,398 active cases and reported 2,30,168 deaths so far.

Vaccine shortage

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,29,113 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured. The health ministry said that a total of 16,25,13,339 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 19,55,733, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

However, the acute shortage of Covaxin remains the main concern as many of those who received the first dose are unable to get the second dose. Reports said Bharat Biotech has failed to fulfil its commitment to supply more than 2 crore doses as yet, leading to the crisis situation.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to Wednesday (May 5) for Covid-19, of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, reeling under the second wave of Covid, Karnataka saw new cases breach the 50,000 mark, including 23,106 in Bengaluru. Similarly, Kerala recorded 41,953 cases in last 24 hours.