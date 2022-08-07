India reported 18,738 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline from the previous day's count of 19,406, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the same period, the country reported 40 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,689.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 1,34,933 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,558 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,84,110. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

COVID in India

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 5.02 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 4.63 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,72,910 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.79 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 206.21 crore, achieved via 2,73,73,255 sessions

Over 3.94 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

