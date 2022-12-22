Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will chair a high-level meeting to review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation in the wake of Covid surge in China and other countries. He chaired a meeting of top officials and later asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

As per reports, the national capital on Wednesday reported five Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while one new Covid-related death was also reported, as per the government health bulletin. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi was recorded 0.19 per cent and the total number of active cases stood at 27.

With eight Covid patients recovering in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,80,555. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 19.

With the new Covid cases, the total caseload of Delhi has jumped to 20,07,102 while the death toll is now 26,520.

A total of 2,642 new tests -- 1501 RT-PCR and 1,141 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,05,70,041 so far while 470 vaccines were administered - 42 first doses, 131 second doses, and 307 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,73,46,397, according to the health bulletin in the national capital.

COVID cases in India

India reported a total 185 fresh Covid cases on Thursday in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded one Covid related death, taking the national toll to 5,30,681 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 3,402 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 190 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,432. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,17,538 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.95 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.02 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)