India on Saturday, February 15, criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir and asked him not to interfere in the country's internal matters.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament in Islamabad, for the fourth time, Erdogan reiterated his country's support for Pakistan and its stand on the issues of Kashmir. Since 1947, Pakistan attempted to invade Jammu & Kashmir through four conventional wars. For the last three decades, the ISI has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism in Kashmir.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India rejects all references made by the Turkish President on Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the region is an integral and inalienable part of India.

Erdogan attempts to rile up Muslims in Pak over Kashmir

Narrating the history of Muslim camaraderie in the region, Erdogan recalled that in 1915, Muslims in the Indian subcontinent under the British, had come to support Turkish soldiers by raising funds for them in the Gallipoli campaign, the Battle of Aanakkale against the Allied forces of the first world war.

"We have never forgotten and will not forget the help, which the Pakistani people delivered, during our War of Independence by piling up their own bread. Events that happened a hundred years ago in Aanakkale in Turkey are being repeated in Indian occupied Kashmir," he said.

"Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you," he said adding, "like in the past, we will continue to support Pakistan in the future."

Continuing with his provocative speech aimed at riling up Muslims, Erodgan said, "No distance can build a wall between the hearts of believers. If there is torture against any believers in the world, it our duty to help them."

In reference to Erdogan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said, "India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

"We call upon the Turkish leadership not to interfere in India's internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region," he said.

