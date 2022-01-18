Yemen's Houthi rebel group claimed responsibility for a "qualitative military operation" that struck areas deep inside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in which three persons including two Indians were killed. In wake of this tragedy, External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar reiterated solidarity with UAE and assured "fullest support" to the families of the Indian victims.

Jaishankar said that he received a call from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where he expressed his condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE on Monday.

India stands with UAE

"Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts. Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased," Jaishankar said in a statement.

Besides, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir on Monday had assured that India would provide "whatever assistance possible" to the families of Indian citizens killed in the terror attack. The identities of the victims are yet to be revealed.