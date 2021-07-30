India recorded 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases with 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed on Friday.

On Tuesday, India had registered 29,689 new Covid cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,23,217 as per the government data and active cases number 4,05,155. Kerala has been reporting higher than usual cases in the last one week, raising concerns that the Covid-19 revivial is likely again.

According to the government, 42,360 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,07,43,972 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 52 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 45,60,33,754 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 51,83,180 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46,46,50,723 as on July 29, including 18,16,277 samples tested on Thursday.

Karnataka border districts on alert

Meanwhile, Karnataka districts along the Kerala border are witnessing a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, becoming a cause of concern among authorities in the state.

The development comes at a time when the state is also seeing hectic political activity. The affected districts are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu. Dakshina Kannada district, which had reported about 200 cases on an average since over a week ago, registered 396 fresh infections on Thursday.

The number of cases in Kodagu jumped to almost 100 after the district had reported an average of 50 cases per day until recently. Udupi, which witnessed 100 cases on an average, reported nearly 200 infections on Thursday.

The situation in Mysuru district remained the same and there was no reported spurt in the number of new Covid cases. It has been made compulsory for those traveling from Kerala to produce a certificate of an RT-PCR test issued within 72 hours or a certificate to confirm that they have taken the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.