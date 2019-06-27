Indian captain Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the fastest batsman to breach the 20,000-run mark in international cricket. He achieved this milestone in India's ICC World Cup 2019 league stage encounter against West Indies at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday. Before the match, Kohli needed just 37 runs to overhaul the record of legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and he went past the landmark quite easily after he won the toss and batted first on a flat track.

Rohit Sharma departed early and this brought in Virat Kohli early and, as has been the case over the past few years, he hit his stride almost immediately.

Sachin, Lara took 453 innings to reach the feat

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara had taken 453 innings to complete 20,000 international runs and Kohli galloped past this mark in only 417 innings. The third on the list is former Australia World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting, who had taken 468 innings to reach this milestone.

Also, the Indian captain became the 12th batsman to this landmark and the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs).

"Looks like a hard surface. We've got two wrist spinners and Kedar Jadhav is the third spinner. It's a used pitch, we see it slowing down. There are a few rough patches at the right spots for our wrist spinners. A lot more application, understanding the situation," Kohli said after winning the toss. "When there's a 50-60 partnership, make it into a big one. I think closing out situations and capitalising on them will be the key. Same team," he further added.

India also went into this match as the number 1 ODI side after toppling England. India are currently on 123 points, and lead England by one point after the hosts lost to Australia on Tuesday to surrender the top position to India. However, if India lose to the West Indies, they will slip one point behind England to 121 points.

India and England are due to play on 30 June in Birmingham in what could not only be a crucial league match but will also determine who stays ahead on the rankings table.

If India win against West Indies, they will move up to 124 points with England dropping to 121. On the other hand, if England win their match against India, they will reclaim the top spot with 123 points.