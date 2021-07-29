India ranked third in terms of total accidents, across 199 countries as reported in the World Road Statistics of the International Road Federation. India'sincidence of accidents are 36 per lakh people which, according to the government, is much lesser than that of many developed and developing countries.

In a written reply to a question of Congress member Hibi Eden, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that 4,49,002 road accidents were reported in the country in the year 2019.

The main reasons attributed to the high incidence of road accidents in the country are overspeeding, poor enforcement, and quality of vehicles, etc.

Tamil Nadu tops in road accidents, UP in death rate

The per data shared by the Minister, Tamil Nadu topped in road accidents in Indian with 57,228 accidents in the year 2019, followed by Madhya Pradesh 50,669, Uttar Pradesh 42,572, Kerala 41,111, Karnataka 40,658, Maharashtra 32, 925.

As for deaths, due to road accidents are concerned, Uttar Pradesh was on the top in the year 2019. Out of a total of 53,872 deaths due to road accidents in the country, Uttar Pradesh recorded 8,830 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu 3,956, Rajasthan 3,870, and Karnataka 3,842.

Death rate of India is lesser than in other countries

"A comparison of select indicators published in World Road Statistics, 2018' of International Road Federation has been undertaken to position India viz-a-viz other countries in terms of road accidents and corresponding number person killed, injured and rates per lakh people", the minister said and informed the House.

"India ranks 3rd in terms of total accidents, across 199 countries as reported in the World Road Statistics. India's incidence of accidents is 36 per lakh people which is much lesser than that of many developed and developing countries like the USA (684), Japan (393), Iran (365), and Turkey (233)."

"Road Accidents are occurring due to multiple causes such as over speeding, drunken driving/consumption of alcohol, driving on wrong side/lane indiscipline, fault of the driver of motor vehicle, use of mobile phones during driving, mechanical defect/fault of the vehicle, defect in road condition, weather condition and lack of knowledge on road signage, etc", the Minister said.

Strategy formulated to check road accidents

The Minister informed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formulated a multi-prolonged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both roads and vehicles), Enforcement, and Emergency Care.

The Ministry implemented a scheme for undertaking publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety to educate commuters through electronic media, print media, NGOs, etc.