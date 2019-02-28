The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is concerned over the impact growing tensions between two neighbouring countries Pakistan and India would have on the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The ongoing edition of the domestic T20 tournament is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates. The play offs and the last four group stage matches will be played in Pakistan. With Pakistan and India engaging in strikes recently, there is a matter of security concerns of hosting the Pakistan Super League in their own country.

As per the report from Inside Sport, the production crew have already been given instructions to complete the 2019 PSL in the UAE if the tension between India and Pakistan do not subside in the next few days.

"The production and operations teams have been told to be on a stand bye if all the matches were to be played in the UAE. The PCB is also exploring the travel, boarding, lodging and stadium availability for the remaining games," a production crew member told insidesport.co.

The biggest concern to continue organising the Pakistan Super League in the Middle East can be challenging with respect to the logistics. The organisers will have to book the stay for the players and the backroom staff and also cancel the arrangements made for them in Pakistan.

"However, it will not be easy to have everything in place without much hassle. Hotel, transport and all services are only booked till fifth of March," said the source.

"Our last crew were to check out on the sixth. Having games in Pakistan is the easiest option for the PCB. But we don't know how safe is that. There is a concern in the crew as well," the source added.

IMG-Reliance were holding the broadcasting rights for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League. After the deadly terror attack in Pulwama earlier this month, IMG-Reliance decided to terminate the agreement they had with the Pakistan Cricket Board, forcing the PCB to search for a new broadcaster.

The PCB then appointed the Blitz and Trans Group as the new broadcaster for the 2019 PSL.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the consortium of Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partner for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019," the PCB said in a press release. "Blitz is the PCB's broadcast partners in Pakistan, while Trans Group is the event management partners," it added.