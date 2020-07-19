Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was kidnapped from a Gurdwara in Afghanistan by Taliban terrorists almost a month ago, was rescued Afghanistan's Security Forces. India praised the Afghanistan government and tribal elders for their efforts that led to the release of the Sikh leader from the hands of the terrorists.

"We convey our appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Mr Nidan Singh," the statement said.

India offers refuge to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus

The incident has triggered a sense of responsibility for the Indian government to offer refuge to the minorities in its neighboring country. While appreciating the Afghan government for its rescue efforts, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed concerns over the "targeting and persecution" of minority community members by terrorists.

"The targeting and persecution of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters remains a matter of grave concern," MEA said on Saturday, adding that "India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India."

The MEA's statement appears to be an extension of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which the Modi-led government announced last year to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. There was no clarity offered in the statement by the MEA. The copy will be duly updated.

What the New Citizenship law dictates?

Under the CAA, Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian foreigners who have migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan into India on account of persecution faced by them due to their religion can be eligible for Indian citizenship. The minimum Residency requirement in India would be only 1+5 years instead of 1+11 years as applicable for all other categories of foreigners.