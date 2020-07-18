Afghan Sikh Nidan Singh who was abducted almost a month ago by Taliban backed elements in Afghanistan has now been rescued.

A video was surfaced social media in which Nidan was heard thanking Paktia Governor and Afghanistan's Security Forces. He also thanked all his friends of Sikh and Hindu community who helped.

The man, identified as Nidan Singh Sachdeva (55), was allegedly abducted from Thala Sri Guru Nanak Sahib gurdwara in Chamkani. His family, including wife and children, are currently in Delhi. Nidan had gone to Afghanistan three months ago to perform sewa at the gurdwara.

#EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Sikh Nidan Singh who was kidnapped almost a month ago by Taliban backed elements in Afghanistan has now been rescued. Nidan in this video thanks Paktia Governor and Afghan Security Forces. He also thanks all friends of Sikh and Hindu community who helped. pic.twitter.com/Br26JeTTlr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 18, 2020

On the night of June 17 he was abducted few 'armed men' from the Gurudwara and since then there was no information about him, said the family who lives in Delhi. The family even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting help in the release of Nidan Singh and also seeking Indian citizenship.

Earlier The Indian Express reported, Charan Singh Sachdeva, Delhi-based cousin of Nidan Singh said, "We have now got to know that it is the local land mafia who have abducted him. We are still unaware of his whereabouts. Initially, the abductors had sent us his photos and videos on WhatsApp and also some voice notes seeking more details about Nidan Singh. He is a diabetic and needs proper care. Earlier, the abductors were making him speak to his family on phone but now that too has stopped."

(To be updated further)