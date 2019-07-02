After being criticised for scoring just 27 runs in the first 10 overs of their innings against England, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made sure that their start against Bangladesh was different. After Rohit was given a life thanks to a dropped catch at deep mid-wicket, the Mumbai opener started to expand his strokeplay and hit some boundaries. There were the usual Sharma-style pull shots as well as delicate nudges behind the square for fours.

KL Rahul, who hasn't looked in great form so far, also joined the fun and hit some impressive shots. Mustafizur Rahman and Shaifuddin weren't able to cause too many problems to Indian batsmen on a pitch which seems flat and completely unsympathetic to the pacers. The next challenge for Indian batsmen would be dealing with Shakib Al-Hasan who appears to be the best bowler for Bangladesh. The Tigers have another problem: the lack of penetration of Mashrafe's bowling. His first over went for some runs and he withdrew himself from the attack before returning to bowl with keeper up.