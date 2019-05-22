Arjun Kapoor, India's Most Wanted
Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted was screened a couple of days prior to its release for the industry people and officers from various services like IAS, IPS, CBI, NIA and Intelligence services. So far the movie has got overwhelming response from those who have watched it and have been showering praises on social media.

Celebs like Kriti Sanon, Ram Madhvani, Neha Dhupia, Milap Zaveri and others have loved the power-packed performance of Arjun Kapoor which saw a blend of emotions and raw portrayal of an undercover agent. The movie offers a gripping storyline and strong narrative that keeps you hooked to your seats and makes it for a must-watch film.

India's Most Wanted, which has been written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, introduces the audience to a terrorist who was the mastermind behind 52 bomb blasts in killing 433. The film traces the journey of 5 intelligence officers who set out to nab the terrorist, who is being referred to as 'India's Osama' in the film.

The film is said to be based on the story of capture of Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, who was captured at Nepal border in 2013. Bhatkal was the mastermind behind many attacks including Pune's German Bakery blast, Bangalore stadium bombing and blasts in Ahmedabad. He was recently produced in court in Pune, where he pleaded not guilty.

As the movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, take a look what celebs and audience has to say about India's Most Wanted.