Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted was screened a couple of days prior to its release for the industry people and officers from various services like IAS, IPS, CBI, NIA and Intelligence services. So far the movie has got overwhelming response from those who have watched it and have been showering praises on social media.

Celebs like Kriti Sanon, Ram Madhvani, Neha Dhupia, Milap Zaveri and others have loved the power-packed performance of Arjun Kapoor which saw a blend of emotions and raw portrayal of an undercover agent. The movie offers a gripping storyline and strong narrative that keeps you hooked to your seats and makes it for a must-watch film.

India's Most Wanted, which has been written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, introduces the audience to a terrorist who was the mastermind behind 52 bomb blasts in killing 433. The film traces the journey of 5 intelligence officers who set out to nab the terrorist, who is being referred to as 'India's Osama' in the film.

The film is said to be based on the story of capture of Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, who was captured at Nepal border in 2013. Bhatkal was the mastermind behind many attacks including Pune's German Bakery blast, Bangalore stadium bombing and blasts in Ahmedabad. He was recently produced in court in Pune, where he pleaded not guilty.

As the movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, take a look what celebs and audience has to say about India's Most Wanted.

Lovedd you in #IndiasMostWanted @arjunk26 !! Such a controlled and measured performance..The film is gripping, intense and absolutely Real and raw, without any unnecessary polish! Kudos to @rajkumar_rkg and the entire team! — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 22, 2019

Literally WITNESSED the capturing of "India's Osama" in #IndiasMostWanted ! Amazingly PACY tribute to India's UNSUNG heroes. A high-on-ADRENALINE film by @rajkumar_rkg And a restrained but powerful performance by @arjunk26 in creating the character of PRABHAT! CONGRATS Team IMW!! pic.twitter.com/qt83Bdkn69 — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) May 22, 2019

Not about heroism and chest thumping #IndiasMostWanted is about putting the nation before you. @arjunk26 uses restraint in the right places letting the story get the credit it deserves. An important chapter in the history of unsung heroes. — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) May 22, 2019

Just watched #IndiasMostWanted... It is a riveting, edge-of-the-seat thriller that keeps you hooked from the first frame. Clearly one of the best tributes to India's unsung heroes. Well done @rajkumar_rkg. @arjunk26 shoulders the show with an outstanding portrayal. A must watch! — SUBHASISH SETH (@subhaa1nonly) May 21, 2019

Personally, I'm thrilled that India's making films that show the covert operations by unsung heroes who keep the country safe. Watch @rajkumar_rkg & @arjunk26's #IndiasMostWanted to feel a surge of pride in your country. Psst. I just saw it, so this is a view from the inside. pic.twitter.com/oSs8LEdXNi — Bharathi S Pradhan (@editorbharathi) May 22, 2019

Jus watched #IndiasMostWanted ... loved the honesty with which the film is made, all of it was spot on..the performances,the brave story telling, the background score,the reality of it all!Congrats @rajkumar_rkg @FoxStarIndia on this gem!N @arjunk26 you my friend are brilliant! — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 21, 2019

Just saw #IndiasMostWanted what a crisp, gritty, authentic tale of unassuming heroism! @arjunk26 gets under the skin of Prabhat so effortlessly. Take a bow team! Must watch! — Shantanu Srivastava (@iShantanuS) May 20, 2019