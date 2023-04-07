India has recorded 6,050 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, with 3,320 recoveries in the same time span, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The total number of recoveries reached 4,41,85,858. The recovery rate currently at 98.75 per cent. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent.

The active caseload currently stands at 28,303. With 1,78,533 tests conducted in the same time span, total number of tests reached 92.25 crore.

A total of 2,334 doses have been administered in last 24 hours, taking the total number of inoculations to 220.66 crore.

Uttar Pradesh reported its first death due to Covid-19 this year, health officials said.

The state also reported 192 fresh Covid cases during the day while 68 patients recovered in the state, including one in state capital Lucknow. At present, there are 842 active Covid cases in the state.

An elderly woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2, died during treatment on Thursday. The woman was a resident of Lucknow's Vrindavan Colony, and was admitted to a private hospital in Alambagh.

She was diagnosed as a patient of multi-organ failure and tested positive for Covid-19 with TrueNat method.

"She was later shifted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) where a second sample for Covid test was taken on April 4. The report of the second sample is awaited," said a senior health official.

Till now, the state capital has reported 2,701 Covid deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the state, 23,650 deaths have been reported till now.

