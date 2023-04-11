India reported 5,676 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload stood at 37,093, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

On Monday, India reported 5,880 Covid cases and the active caseload was 35,199. The daily positivity rate was at 2.88 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent).

The total tests conducted so far were 92.30 crore, including 1,96,796 tests done in the last 24 hours.

A total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses, including 95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose, have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The active cases stand at 0.08 per cent and recovery rate currently is 98.73 per cent. There are 3,761 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,42,00,079.

UP reports 176 cases

Lucknow has reported 61 new Covid cases in a day, while Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 176 fresh infections in the same period, according to official data.

With Monday's fresh surge, the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 1,282.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has 302 active cases, followed by 273 in Lucknow, 164 in Ghaziabad, 53 in Varanasi and 23 in Prayagraj.

Among the new cases reported in Lucknow, 14 came from Chinhat, nine from Indira Nagar, eight from Aliganj, seven from NK Road, four from Tudiyaganj and three from Sarojini Nagar.

Seven patients are getting treated at Covid health facilities in the state capital, health officials said.

Advisory issued

Since most Covid patients are in home isolation, all members of their families have been advised to follow the prescribed protocols to check the further spread of the infection within the households.

Meanwhile, out of the 86 recoveries reported on Monday, 27 were from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 11 from Lucknow, seven from Ghaziabad, five from Varanasi and two from Prayagraj.

The state health department will conduct a mock drill at health facilities across the state on Tuesday to check the preparedness of hospitals in giving admission and treating patients.

The facilities where oxygen supply systems were installed for the treatment of Covid patients will be in focus.

Bihar reports 38 new cases

In the last 24 hours, Bihar recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases. Of the new cases, 17 were reported from Patna, six from Bhagalpur and three each from Gaya and Munger.

The health department had conducted tests of 32,302 samples on Monday. With the new figure, the number of total active cases in the state stood 174.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed hospitals across Bihar to make adequate arrangements of medicines, hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and other necessary equipment to combat Covid-19.

Medical experts have however, claimed that the severity of the virus is not intense this time, but people have been advised to follow Covid protocols like washing their hands, taking steam at least once or twice in every 24 hours, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

(With inputs from IANS)