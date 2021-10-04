In the past 24 hours, India reported a total of 20,799 fresh Covid-19 cases, as well as 180 deaths, according to the latest report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The new fatalities pushed the overall death toll to 4,48,997, while the global caseload tops 234.8 million.

The recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,31,21,247. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload is 2,64,458, which is the lowest in 200 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.78 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 9,91,676 tests were conducted, pushing the overall number to 57,42,52,400.

While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.63 per cent remained less than 3 per cent for the last 101 days now. The daily positivity rate was 2.10 per cent after remaining below 3 per cent for the last 35 days and below 5 per cent for 118 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 90 crores as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday.

More than 89.89 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Govt of India and through the direct state procurement category.

Over 5.67 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. the Health Ministry report added.

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 234.8 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 234.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.80 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.29 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 234,893,686, 4,801,271 and 6,298,091,423, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 43,682,974 and 701,169, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,813,903 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,468,121), the UK (7,937,810), Russia (7,474,850), Turkey (7,208,851), France (7,120,214), Iran (5,624,128), Argentina (5,259,738), Spain (4,961,128), Colombia (4,962,054), Italy (4,682,034), Germany (4,260,494), Indonesia (4,219,284) and Mexico (3,678,980), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (597,948), India (448,817), Mexico (278,592), Russia (206,179), Peru (199,423), Indonesia (142,173), the UK (137,338), Italy (131,031), Iran (121,109), Colombia (126,401), France (117,595) and Argentina (115,245).