Amid the unprecedented Covid-19 resurgence, India reported 1,79,723 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is 12.5 per cent higher than the previous day's figure, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The nationwide death toll has increased to 4,83,936 after an additional 146 fatalities were also registered in the same period, the Ministry said.

The active caseload has jumped to 7,23,619, accounting for 1.66 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron case tally has climbed to 4,033, of which 1,552 have been discharged from hospitals.

So far total 27 states have reported the new variant, according to the Ministry.

The recovery of 46,569 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,45,00,172. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.62 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 13,52,717 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 69.15 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 7.92 per cent amid the sudden spike of new cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 13.29 per cent.

With the administration of over 29 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 151.94 crore on Monday morning.

Three deaths in Bihar in past 24 hrs

Three persons, including a prominent doctor, succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Bihar Patna, the state health department said on Monday.

The deceased doctor Dr Pramila Gupta was the former head of department of gynecology of PMCH. Her report came positive on Sunday.

The other two deceased were identified as SP Singh, a native of Hathidah in Mokama, and Manoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Phulwari Sharif in Patna district.

Infection rate in Bihar has witnessed a huge spike in the last 24 hours with the health department registering 21.94 per cent surge compared to the previous day.

The infection is rapidly spreading among medical staff of Bihar with 7 doctors on PMCH, 13 medical staff including three doctors of NMCH, 30 medical staff including 17 doctors in Mahaveer cancer hospital and 20 medical staff of Patna AIIMS testing Corona positive on Sunday.

Omicron cases are also being reported from Patna after genome sequencing tests started in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

The test reports of 27 persons came positive on Sunday. The doctors have also confirmed delta variants in 4 persons.