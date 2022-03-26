India reported 1,660 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, a marginal decline from 1,685 cases reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload has further declined to 16,741 this morning, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

In the same period, 4,100 fatalities were also registered, pushing the total number number of deaths to 5,20,855. However, Maharashtra has added 4005 while Kerala added 79 backlog deaths.

A total of 2,349 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,80,436. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,58,489 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.63 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.29 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.87 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m this morning. This has been achieved through 2,16,75,657 sessions. Over 1.07 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry.

More than 16.41 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, as per the ministry.