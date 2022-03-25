After giving highly provocative remarks on Jammu and Kashmir during the 48th Council meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held in Islamabad, on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reached Delhi and met with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

As per reports, after a gap of over two years, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in Delhi on Thursday. This unscheduled visit is important due to hostile relations between the two countries due to clashes and build-up in Ladakh.

Wang Yi had raised the Kashmir issue in his speech at the 48th Council meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday.

"On the Kashmir issue, we have once again heard the call of many Islamic friends. China shares the same aspiration," the Chinese Foreign Minister had stated.

Wang Yi meets NSA

After reaching the union capital on Thursday evening, the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister met with NSA Ajit Doval on Friday and discussed relations between the two countries. Although there was no official announcement of the visit, Wang is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India calls for complete disengagement on LAC

Reports said that during his meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, NSA Ajit Doval emphasized early and complete disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for bilateral ties to return to their natural course.

"During delegation-level talks at the South Block in the national capital, India made it clear that continuation of the present situation is not in mutual interest", a news agency reported. The discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and the nearly two-year-old LAC stand-off in eastern Ladakh was the key focus.

Quoting sources some news agencies reported that India emphasized the need for maturity and sincerity to deal with the border situation.

Reports said that during the meeting, India made it clear that disengagement on the LAC was a must to normalize relations between two neighbouring countries. It was further emphasized on solving all contentious issues to improve bilateral relations.

"The Indian side said restoration of peace and tranquillity will help build mutual trust and create an enabling environment for progress in relations", reports said while quoting sources.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that diplomatic and military level talks should be continued to restore lasting peace and tranquility on the LAC to normalize relations.

"Ensure that actions do not violate the spirit of equal and mutual security. Work in the same direction and resolve outstanding issues as quickly as possible. Need for maturity and sincerity", the Indian side told the Chinese delegation.

Reports said that during the meeting, both sides were agreed not to violate the spirit of equal and mutual security. They also agreed to work in the same direction and resolve outstanding issues as quickly as possible.

Wang Yi invites NSA to visit China

Quoting sources some reports suggested that the Chinese side invited NSA Doval to visit China to take forward the mandate of Special Representatives on border issues. Doval responded positively to the invitation and said that "he could visit after immediate issues are resolved successfully.