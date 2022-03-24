Taking a lesson from earlier controversy, political parties of Jammu and Kashmir preferred to avoid reacting to the highly provocative remarks of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the Union Territory.

Instead of drawing any conclusion from Wang Yi's statement on Kashmir, political parties including separatist groups preferred to maintain silence on this issue.

Despite repeated attempts, neither separatists nor leaders of mainstream parties were ready to react to the Chinese Foreign Minister's statement on Jammu and Kashmir.

Wang Yi had raised the Kashmir issue in his speech at the 48th Council meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday.

"On the Kashmir issue, we have once again heard the call of many Islamic friends. China shares the same aspiration," the Chinese Foreign Minister said.

Earlier Farooq Abdullah triggered controversy by seeking China's help to restore Art 370

In October 2020, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah had triggered a controversy by stating that China will never accept the abrogation of Article 370, and hoped that the article will be restored with China's support.

"Whatever they are doing at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh all because of the abrogation of Article 370, which they never accepted. I am hopeful that with their support, Article 370 will be restored in J&K," Farooq Abdullah had stated.

China has no locus standi to comment on the issue of J&K

India reacted sharply to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's statement on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a recent session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), asserting that the comments were uncalled for.

Our response to media queries on reference to Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir made by Chinese Foreign Minister in his speech to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan:https://t.co/0VrVAR9tOT pic.twitter.com/pxvhD9G3Vm — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 23, 2022

"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony. Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgment of their internal issues," said Bagchi.

China had also opposed UT status to Ladakh

Earlier China had expressed its opposition to the decision of the Union Government to grant Union Territory status to Ladakh.

Within days after the Union Government had abrogated article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "China's position on Kashmir was clear and consistent. The issue is a legacy of history between India and Pakistan, which is also the consensus of the international community". He further stated that China was seriously concerned about the current situation in Kashmir.