Although the Delimitation Commission has asked associate members of the panel to file objections by February 14 on the draft report, the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will meet on February 23, after the 'deadline', to devise a strategy for the future course of action.

Former Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said that leaders of PAGD will meet on February 23 to discuss the situation in the wake of the draft report of the Delimitation Commission. The meeting was earlier scheduled for February 13.

"We are not surprised at the draft recommendation of Delimitation Commission. The PDP has from the outset expressed apprehensions that this Commission is set up to pursue BJP's agenda," Mehbooba said.

Delimitation Commission seeks objections by February 14

After submitting its draft report to five associate members on February 4, the panel has asked them to submit their objections and suggestions by February 14. After receiving objections from the associate members, the Commission is likely to put the report in the public domain for claims and objections.

The panel had earlier submitted its interim report on associate members on December 20, 2021. In its objections filed before the panel, the National Conference had rejected the proposal for increasing six Assembly seats in Jammu and one in Kashmir on the ground that the Valley.

In its draft report submitted on February 4, the Commission has stuck to its formula and ignored objections of the National Conference. However, the Commission has given time till February 14 to the associate members to file their objections to the recommendations.

The Associate Members include Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, both Lok Sabha MPs from the Jammu division, and Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi, all three National Conference MPs from Kashmir Valley.

Gupkar Alliance to discuss Panel's report after the 'deadline'

February 14 is the deadline for the associate members to file objections but the PAGD has decided to meet on February 23 to discuss Panel's draft report.

Except for BJP, all mainstream political parties including the National Conference, PDP, Congress, Peoples Conference, the CPI(M), J&K Apni Party, and JK Awami National Conference (ANC) have opposed the draft report, which has proposed a major overhaul of the assembly constituencies.

Congress, Peoples' Conference, and the J&K Apni Party are not constituents of the Gupkar Alliance.

The panel has also proposed changing of boundaries of all five Lok Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir as twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to be included as part of South Kashmir with the creation of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. This has assured parity in the Parliamentary seats with Jammu and Kashmir divisions having two and a half seats each.