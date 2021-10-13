India on Wednesday reported 15,823 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Total 226 deaths have also been reported in the same time span, pushing the death toll at 4,51,189, the Union Health Ministry said.

The recovery of 22,844 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,33,42,901. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.06 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,07,653, which is the lowest in 214 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.61 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,25,399 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.63 crore cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.46 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 110 days now. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.19 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 44 days and below 5 per cent for 127 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 50,63,845 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 96.43 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This has been achieved through 94,26,400 sessions.

More than 8.43 cr balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, as per the health ministry report.