In the last 24 hours, India registered 11,106 new coronavirus cases and 459 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update on Friday. With the new fatalities, the nationwide Covid death toll has increased to 4,65,082.

The recovery of 12,789 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,97,921. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,26,620 and the active cases presently constitute 0.37 per cent of the country's total positive infections, the lowest since March 2020. Also in the same period, a total of 11,38,699 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the overall number to 62.93 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.92 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 56 days now. The daily positivity rate at 0.98 per cent, has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 46 days and less than 3 per cent for 81 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 72,94,864 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 115.23 crore as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 1,18,39,293 in sessions.

Global caseload

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 255.9 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.13 million and vaccinations to over 7.59 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 255,994,694, 5,131,102 and 7,596,483,034, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,528,607 and 768,658, according to the CSSE. The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,478,517 infections and 464,623 deaths), followed by Brazil (21,989,962 infections and 612,144 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,772,663), Russia (9,063,318), Turkey (8,505,190), France (7,453,941), Iran (6,063,775), Argentina (5,312,089), Spain (5,074,027), Germany (5,233,832) and Colombia (5,040,665), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (291,573), Russia (255,448), Peru (200,741), Indonesia (143,709), the UK (143,999), Italy (133,034), Colombia (127,963), Iran (128,634), France (119,333) and Argentina (116,341).

