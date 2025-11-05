India-Japan partnership key to strategic stability in Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

Highlighting the growing Indo-Japan ties, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the partnership between the two nations contributes to enhancing strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the 8th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, he said, "Our partnership that has deepened so much in the last few decades, has greater value than ever before. It serves to enhance strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and contribute to economic one at a global level. Maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific is a stronger imperative, but also a more complex challenge. Our bilateral relationship responds to the changing global scenario, and that is reflected in the deepening of cooperation across multiple domains."

The EAM congratulated the think tanks, Delhi Policy Group and the Japan Institute of International Affairs for hosting the dialogue.

Emphasising the recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi after she assumed office, he said it reflects the priority both countries attach to their partnership.

"The visit of Prime Minister Modi to Japan in August significantly laid out the joint vision for the next decade. Its eight priority pillars, and the investment target of 10 trillion yen over the next 10 years, are useful metrics to assess our ambition. The Joint Declaration on security cooperation is also noteworthy in raising the level of our aspirations in defence and security," the EAM stressed.

"Looking ahead, the India-Japan partnership must focus on leveraging our strengths, bolstering our supply chains and investing in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy and space. Friends, as two major democracies and maritime nations, India and Japan have a larger responsibility towards the Indo-Pacific. The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, where Japan co-leads the maritime trade, transport and connectivity pillar, has the potential to advance our contributions," he added.

The EAM further said that during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at the recent East Asia Summit in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, both sides agreed that it was in their mutual interest to hold a more detailed review in the near future to take the partnership forward.

Stressing on India-Japan partnership, S. Jaishankar said, "Let me emphasise that they (both nations) have always benefited from inputs and insights provided by think tanks. I wish you all a very productive discussion, and I very much look forward to receiving your ideas."

(With inputs from IANS)