India on Friday set a new world record of administering highest number of vaccines against Covid-19 in one day. The Vaccine Sewa campaign also marked the drive coincided with 71th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and crossed 2,50,10,390 doses by midnight, making a world record.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the citizens and said in a tweet, "Congratulation India. India has created a history on birthday of PM Modi. Administration of over 2.50 crores of vaccines in a single day has added new golden chapter in the history of India and the world". "Today was the day for health workers," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19".

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27.

Global Covid Scene

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 225.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.67 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.85 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 227,544,137, 4,678,012 and 5,856,927,079, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 41,946,462 and 672,192, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,381,728 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,080,219), the UK (7,405,774), Russia (7,130,245), France (7,029,959), Turkey (6,794,670), Iran (5,396,013), Argentina (5,237,159), Colombia (4,937,596), Spain (4,929,546), Italy (4,627,699), Indonesia (4,185,144), Germany (4,137,062) and Mexico (3,549,229), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (589,573), India (444,248), Mexico (270,348), Peru (198,891), Russia (193,111), Indonesia (140,138), the UK (135,312), Italy (130,233), Colombia (125,826), France (116,618), Iran (116,436) and Argentina (114,286).