As the shortage of oxygen tankers battered the fight against Covid pandemic in the country , the Union Government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to States.

The mapping of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the manufacturing plant to different States being a dynamic process and transportation of medical oxygen through cryogenic tankers becoming a bottleneck in making available LMO from the eastern part of the country to other parts, twenty cryogenic ISO containers of capacity 20 MT and 10 MT have been imported to augment the transportation of Oxygen, said the ministry in a statement.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in consultation with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II (EG-II) have mapped the allocation of these containers to suppliers.

Vaccination Drive

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.5 Cr today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 14,52,71,186 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,74,721 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 93,24,770 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 60,60,718 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,21,10,258 FLWs (1stdose), 64,25,992 FLWs (2nddose), 5,05,77,743 1st dose beneficiaries and 87,31,091 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,93,48,238 (1st dose) and 26,92,376 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 93,24,770 60,60,718 1,21,10,258 64,25,992 4,93,48,238 26,92,376 5,05,77,743 87,31,091 14,52,71,186

Ten states account for 67.3% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 31 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-101 of the vaccination drive (26th April, 2021), 31,74,688vaccine doses were given. 19,73,778 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 22,797 sessions for 1st dose and 12,00,910 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 26th April, 2021 (Day-101) HCWs FLWs 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 25,347 50,829 1,13,062 1,00,751 11,69,656 2,74,518 6,65,713 7,74,812 19,73,778 12,00,910

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,45,56,209 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.54% with 2,51,827 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 79.70% of the new recoveries and 3,23,144 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 71.68% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,700. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,551 while Karnataka reported 29,744 new cases. Cumulatively, more than 28 Crore tests have conducted so far, while the cumulative positivity rate is 6.28%.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 28,82,204. It now comprises 16.34% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 68,546 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The eight States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujaratand Kerala cumulatively account for 69.1% of India's total Active Cases, while 2,771 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 77.3% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (524). Delhi follows with 380 daily deaths.

Eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.