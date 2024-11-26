India celebrates Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, on November 26 each year. This day holds importance as it marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution of India, the longest written constitution of any sovereign country in the world, was drafted by a drafting committee headed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The drafting process took almost three years, from December 9, 1946, to November 26, 1949.

The constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the transition of India from a British Dominion to a republic. Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 when the Government of India declared November 26 as a national holiday. The day was chosen to spread awareness about the Indian Constitution and its architect, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The declaration of this day aimed to promote constitutional values among citizens and encourage them to express their allegiance to the constitution.

The celebration of Constitution Day is not just a tribute to the great leaders who framed the constitution but also an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to upholding its ideology. The day is marked by reading the Preamble to the Constitution in schools and colleges across the country. Various activities and programs are organized to highlight and celebrate the spirit of unity, harmony, and development as envisaged by our constitution.

The Indian Constitution, a document that governs the political, legal, and social framework of the country, guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, or gender. It lays down the duties and responsibilities of the government institutions and establishes a system of checks and balances to ensure no organ of the government becomes too powerful.

The celebration of Constitution Day in India bears a striking resemblance to Constitution Day celebrations in other countries. For instance, the United States celebrates Constitution Day on September 17, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Similar to India, the day is marked by educational programs and activities aimed at promoting understanding of the constitution and its significance.