India's political fraternity, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday. The day, also known as 'Good Governance Day,' was marked by tributes and remembrances of Vajpayee's significant contributions to the nation's development. Prime Minister Modi, in his homage, highlighted Vajpayee's dedication to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. He took to social media to express his respect for the late leader, stating, Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his 100th birth anniversary. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a developed India. In a video message, PM Modi underscored the importance of Vajpayee's legacy, stating that 'Good Governance Day' is a reflection of Vajpayee's commitment to service over power. He urged citizens to fulfill their responsibilities and strive towards their goals in remembrance of Atalji, emphasizing that this is the public's expectation and the lesson Vajpayee taught us.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Vajpayee, lauding him as a leader who ushered in an era of development and good governance. Shah praised Vajpayee's dedication to cultural nationalism and his prioritization of the country's security and public welfare. He also acknowledged Vajpayee's role in popularizing the BJP with his purity and self-restraint in political life, stating, Like the Pole Star, Atal ji will continue to guide the countrymen on the path of national service till eternity. BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, in his tribute, lauded Vajpayee's contribution to Indian politics. He described Vajpayee's life as an inspiration and extended greetings on 'Good Governance Day,' stating that the day reflects Vajpayee's dedication to all-round national development.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined in paying tributes, referring to Vajpayee as a pillar of independent Indian politics. He praised Vajpayee's efforts in setting new standards in politics and diplomacy, working throughout his life with the resolve to build a strong and prosperous India. Vajpayee, remembered as a statesman and visionary leader, served as India's Prime Minister three times and played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. His leadership continues to inspire millions across the country. On the occasion of Good Governance Day, PM Modi hailed Vajpayee as the architect of India's transition into the 21st century. He reflected on Vajpayee's political journey, his transformative leadership, and his indelible contributions to India's development.

Vajpayee's political career spanned 47 years, during which he was elected 10 times to the Lok Sabha and twice to the Rajya Sabha. After graduating from Victoria College in Gwalior, now known as Laxmi Bai College, he completed his M.A. in political science from DAV College in Kanpur. Following a brief flirtation with communism, he became a full-time worker of RSS in 1947. A commemorative Rs 100 coin to honor Vajpayee was released a day earlier - on Monday by PM Modi in the presence of several union ministers. This gesture is reminiscent of similar tributes paid to other great leaders of the nation, reinforcing the tradition of honoring those who have significantly contributed to the nation's progress.