More or less, we all have been confined to the boundaries of our houses since the coronavirus outbreak forced lockdown was imposed in March. Since then, after initial floundering, most of us have found something new about us, or have devised a unique way of doing things which we never have had thought of otherwise. And many of you might be proud of yourself, too.

Well, there is one area of our lives, which we Indians often do not talk about openly despite being the fifth most active country in the world. But as the survey shows, we all are quite interested to explore it: Sex

According to one survey, since the lockdown, there has been a whopping 65 per cent rise in sales of sex toys across India. And the survey shows that the rise is not just limited to metropolitan cities, though they are the top buyers of sex toys, tier II and tier III cities have also registered a noticeable hike in the purchase of sex toys.

The survey

The survey was conducted by the website ThatsPersonal.com, titled -- 'India Uncovered: Insightful Analysis of Sex Products' Trends in India'. The study was done after a trend study of over 22 million visitors, and 3,35,000 products sold online.

Here's what the survey found about how Indians take care of their sexual well being.

Maharashtra emerged as the biggest consumer of sex products, according to the survey conducted by the website thepersonal.com. It was followed by Karnataka and West Bengal as second and third highest consumers, respectively.

In terms of cities, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai got the top ranking as well with the highest sale of sex products, followed by Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.

Here, it is interesting to note that if Noida and Gurgaon are to be included in Delhi, then Delhi would beat Mumbai in terms of sales of sex products.

The survey also found that the sales of sex toys in tier II cities has increased by 25 per cent since the last survey in 2019.

"We find the market rapidly growing as Indians have shed their inhibitions and are open to experiment and try out new products," said Samir Saraiya, CEO of ThatsPersonal.com, according to Mumbaimirror.com

The report also studied the pattern of surfing and buying behaviours of men and women when it came to their sexual choices.

It found that over this period, there was a rise of 62 per cent in male buyers and a 38 per cent rise in women buyers.

Also, there was a difference in their timing when it came to buying the products. While men preferred to place their orders between 10 pm to 1 am, women opted between 10 am and 1 pm. It also found that women's basket size was 18 per cent bigger than the last time i.e last survey.

People between the age group of 25 and 34 were the highest buyers of sex toys, whereas those between the age of 18 to 25 spent maximum time on product sites.

The survey studied many other aspects of our sexual lives giving profound insights about our behaviour and choices when it comes to sex.

The sure thing this analysis gives is that we are, slowly but surely, coming of age in our expression of love (sex).