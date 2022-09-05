Adopting a human approach, authorities of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday handed over the body of the dreaded terrorist Tabarak Hussain to Pakistan. Captured alive in an injured condition on August 21 on Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, Tabarak Hussain died of cardiac arrest at a military hospital in Rajouri district on Saturday during treatment

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), underwent surgery for bullet injuries that he had suffered while trying to infiltrate into this side from the LoC.

Reports said that the body of Hussain was handed over to Pakistan by the Indian Army in the presence of police and civil officers at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the LoC in the Poonch district.

According to sources in the recent past, Pakistan first time accepted the body of a terrorist. Pakistan has always declined to accept the bodies of their nationals involved in terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Member of LeT suicidal squad, Hussain exposed PAKs direct role in terrorism

During questioning Hussain, who was a member of Lashkar-e-Toiba's (LeT) suicide squad had on camera exposed the role of the Pakistani Army in supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He disclosed that he was part of a group of five terrorists who tried to sneak into this side of the border to execute a fidayeen (suicidal) attack on security forces.

He revealed the name of Pakistani Army's Colonel Choudhary Yunus who gave money to attack Indian posts.

The terrorist revealed that their group was asked to attack the Indian Army but the alert troops and others intercepted them and returned to PoJK while he was captured in injured condition.

He was later shifted to a military hospital in Rajouri where he underwent surgery during which the soldiers donated three units of blood to save his life. However, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on September 3.

Incidentally, the Pakistani terrorist was earlier captured by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.