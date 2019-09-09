Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov has said that India will get five air defence missile system "in strict accordance" with the schedule. Russian state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1 quoted Borisov saying, "The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months."

In BRICS summit in Goa, 2016, India signed an intergovernmental agreement for the supply of five S-400 regiment. The formal deal was worth $5.43-billion signed in October last year despite irking the United States, which eventually has threatened Indian of sanction under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

S-400 Triumf missile system is regarded as the most reliable against a larger array of aerial attacks, particularly fighting the US-made aircrafts such as F-18s and F-35s. Interestingly, S-400 has the capability of intercepting and destroying airborne targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and can simultaneously engage up to six targets. Each S-400 unit consists of tracking and search radar systems, eight launchers, 112 guided missiles, and command and support vehicles. The first missile system is expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.

Earlier this year in June, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said the delivery of S-400 to India is scheduled to start after 2020 and both the countries have resolved the issues related to payments.

Notably, Senior US government officials have repeatedly warned India of sanction under CAATSA that curtails purchase from Russia, Iran and Korea but India is going ahead with the deal with its all-weather ally. The US has resorted to arm twisting with the countries who have bought S-400 systems from Russia; in 2018 a Chinese military agency was sanctioned under CAATSA.

Similarly, the US officials have said that Turkey, another country, which is buying S-400 from Russia will also be denied F-35 fighter aircraft if it went ahead with the deal.

New Delhi has argued that the country meets the criteria to secure a waiver from US sanctions of S-400 deal. It has further communicated to the US that it cannot "wish away" it everlasting defence cooperation with Moscow. External affairs minister S Jaishankar who met with his counterpart Mike Pompeo in New Delhi in June this year has also apprised him of India's stand on this deal.