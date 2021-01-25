Amid hostile weather conditions, Indian soldiers and Chinese PLA soldiers clashed three days ago at Naku La in Sikkim, as per media reports.

As per reports that were doing rounds, India had successfully foiled an attempt by the Chinese to intrude across the border at Naku La in North Sikkim which resulted in a "violent clash." After which Indian Army released a statement which clarified that minor face-off occurred at Nakula area and reports are exaggerated and factually incorrect.

Indian Army releases statement:

After which Indian Army released a statement which clarified that there was minor face-off at Nakula area, "We have received several queries regarding a face-off between the Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect."

According to the news reports, the violent clash resulted in injuries on both sides. While around 20 Chinese soldiers were injured in the clash at Naku La in Sikkim, four Indian Army soldiers reportedly sustained injuries. The situation at the clash site is tensed but stable, as per reports.

India China held 16 hrs long military dialogue

India and China held 16 hours-long marathon military dialogue to resolve an ongoing border dispute and thinning of forces along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, a government official said on Monday. The details of the meeting are yet to be known.

The government source said the clash took place three days ago. It happened while both the countries' government and military were readying for another round of talks to resolve border dispute along the 3,488 kilometre-long Line of Actual Control.

On Sunday, India and China held a 16-hour long marathon military dialogue that ended at after 2 a.m. on Monday to resolve the ongoing ninth-month long border dispute and thinning of forces along the LAC.

The ninth Corps Commander level talks between both the countries took place at the Moldo Meeting point in Ladakh region. It had started at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday and ended at 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

India China standoff

Naku La, incidentally, was one of the original face-off sites, along with Pangong Tso, Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, in early-May last year.

On June 15, 2020, India lost 20 soldiers during a violent clash at Galwan Valley with Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. Chinese never made their casualty public.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.