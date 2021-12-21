India exposes PAK; cracks down on fake news network spreading anti-India propaganda [details]

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has ordered blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and two websites over spreading "anti-India" propaganda and fake news on the internet.

"In a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the Information and Broadcasting ministry, the ministry has ordered the blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and two websites spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat etc, it added.

Two separate orders - one for 20 YouTube channels directing YouTube, and the other for two news websites, requesting the Department of Telecom to direct the internet service providers for blocking of the news channels and portals.

The Ministry has acted to secure the information space in India, and utilised emergency powers under the Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels.

"These YouTube channels had also posted content on issues such as the farmers' protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and tried to incite the minorities against the Government of India. It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states," the ministry said.

The Ministry observed that most of the content pertains to subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security and are factually incorrect, and are being mainly posted from Pakistan as a coordinated disinformation network (as in the case of Naya Pakistan Group) against India and thus deemed it fit for action under the provisions to block content in case of emergency.

PAK caught red-handed

Check out the full list of sources and examples of fake news posted by PAK-sponsored channels.



YouTube Channel Name Examples of fake content posted by the channel Media Statistics The Punch Line 20 Indian Army Generals Neutralized In TrainingCenter Of Kashmir Targeted By KashmirMujaheddin Imran Khan Zindabad !! Kashmir Louds As Kashmiri People Got Major Victory Over Indian Army ||Modi 200 Indian Army Personnels Accept Islam In Srinagar || Big News For Indian Army AndGovernment Biggest Setback To Narendra Modi As Indian Army Denies To Fire Kashmir People Anymore ||Kashmir 14 KM Long Tunnel Of Indian Army Targeted By Kashmir Mujahedin || 60 Officers Assassinated ||Modi Boycott India Campaign At Peak !! 57 Islamic Countries Takes Historic Decision To SupportMuslim Reconstruction Of Mosque At Place Of Ram Mandir Announced By Tayyab Erdogan || Yogi, Modi InTrouble Subscribers: 1,16,000 Views: 2,01,31,840 InternationalWeb News Khalistan Referendum Uk 2021 | #khalistan #khalistanreferendum#khalistanreferendum2021 #khalistanuk Khalistan Referendum Song 2021| #khalistansong2021 #khalistanreferendum #khalistansong#khalistan India is Sponsoring Terrorism in thisRegion Subscribers: 1,14,000 Views: 1,50,46,007 Khalsa TV 1. Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) scores first win in a defamation case, SFJ ਨੂੰਕੈਨੇਡਾਵਿੱਚਵਿਲੀਿੱਡੀਸਫ਼ਲਤਾ 2.November1984SikhGenocide,1984ਵਿੱਚਵਸਿੱਖਕੌਿਦਾਹੋਇਆਕਤਲੇਆਿਤੇਗੁਰਦਾਵਰਆਂਨੂੰਢਾਇਆਵਗਆਸੀ|#Sikh Subscribers: 698 Views: 27,419 The Naked Truth Indian Army Battalion Joins Wadi Resistance And Accept Demands Of Mujahedin | Surprise To PMModi 47 Indian Generals Group With Tanks Announce To Help Kashmir Resistance Over Liberation | PmModi Five Country Alliance Takes Brilliant Decision onBabri Masjid Indian Army Defeated In Kashmir | Situation gonein Subscribers: 4,61,000 Views: 8,89,71,816

new Direction for PM Modi after Amit Shah Visit Indian Army Goes Back from Kashmir | Kashmir Issue| Pakistan Vs India | ن ک ب ھاگ سے کش م ی ر فو ج بھار ت ی New Orders Released Interpol To Catch Modi In 7 Days, A QuickDevelopment 1. Indian Sources Confirm 3 Big Attacks On Indian Army From Assam To Kashmir & Maharashtra | PM Modi 2. Valley Local Fighters Hostage Indian Army | Solid Surprise To India, Pm Modi, Amit Sha In Unique Way 3. The slogans of independence of occupied Kashmir With Subscribers: News24 Sikhs Support | Sidhu's Plan Against Pm Modi 4. 200 Indian Army Personnel Accept Islam In Srinagar | NA Views: Big News For Indian Army And Government | Modi 2,36,781 5. Turk Envoy Pay Visit House Of Martyr In Srinagar | A Big Challenge For Indian Army And Govt, PM Modi 6. Israeli Commandos In Kashmir | Indian Army Chief Visits Israel to Counter Pakistan and China 1. China's plan to occupy seven Indian states|48 news Subscribers: NA Views: 2,40,56,799 2. Chinese army plans to occupy Assam after Ladakh|48 48 News news 3. Fake operations of Indian Army are going on in Kashmir|48 news 1. Turkish Army Enters In New Dehli || Erdogan || Modi || Turkey || Babri Masjid 2. 300 Indian Spy Hang By Afghaan Talebans And Give Clear Massage To Modi And Yogi 3. Joe Biden And Erdogan Going To Enter Troops In Kashmir As Modi Dismissed Article 370 | Turkey, USA 4. Joe Biden Order US Army To Enter In Delhi, Imran Subscribers: Fictional Khan Plan Works In a Positive Way About Modi 5. 7 Arab Countries Ready To Cut The Oil Supply Of India 3,00,000 Views: On The Order Of Mohamm Bin Salman, Shah Salman 4,01,51,199 6. Afghan Talibans Take Big Decision About Yogi On His Role About Babri Masjid | Latest Message To Modi 7. North Korea Give Warning to Modi to Finish Article 370 || Imran Khan Will Meet Kim Jong-un Very Soon 8. Anas Haqqani Give Big Order About RSS Chief On Babri Masjid And Tripura | Modi Make New Decision 1. Joe Biden Imposed Sanctions On Modi As RSS Subscribers: Historical Facts Destroyed Christian Schools 3. Tayyip Erdogan Send 35,000 Mercenaries For Kashmir 9,44,000 Views: 4. Turk Army Enter Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Takes 16,11,42,944