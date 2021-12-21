India exposes PAK; cracks down on fake news network spreading anti-India propaganda [details]

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has ordered blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and two websites over spreading "anti-India" propaganda and fake news on the internet.
"In a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the Information and Broadcasting ministry, the ministry has ordered the blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and two websites spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat etc, it added.
Two separate orders - one for 20 YouTube channels directing YouTube, and the other for two news websites, requesting the Department of Telecom to direct the internet service providers for blocking of the news channels and portals.
The Ministry has acted to secure the information space in India, and utilised emergency powers under the Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels.
"These YouTube channels had also posted content on issues such as the farmers' protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and tried to incite the minorities against the Government of India. It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states," the ministry said.
The Ministry observed that most of the content pertains to subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security and are factually incorrect, and are being mainly posted from Pakistan as a coordinated disinformation network (as in the case of Naya Pakistan Group) against India and thus deemed it fit for action under the provisions to block content in case of emergency.
PAK caught red-handed
Check out the full list of sources and examples of fake news posted by PAK-sponsored channels.
|
YouTube Channel Name
|
Examples of fake content posted by the channel
|
Media Statistics
|
The Punch Line
|
|
Subscribers: 1,16,000
Views: 2,01,31,840
|
InternationalWeb News
|
|
Subscribers: 1,14,000
Views: 1,50,46,007
|
Khalsa TV
|
1. Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) scores first win in a defamation case, SFJ ਨੂੰਕੈਨੇਡਾਵਿੱਚਵਿਲੀਿੱਡੀਸਫ਼ਲਤਾ
2.November1984SikhGenocide,1984ਵਿੱਚਵਸਿੱਖਕੌਿਦਾਹੋਇਆਕਤਲੇਆਿਤੇਗੁਰਦਾਵਰਆਂਨੂੰਢਾਇਆਵਗਆਸੀ|#Sikh
|
Subscribers: 698
Views: 27,419
|
The Naked Truth
|
|
Subscribers: 4,61,000
Views: 8,89,71,816
|
new Direction for PM Modi after Amit Shah Visit
|
1. Indian Sources Confirm 3 Big Attacks On Indian Army
|
From Assam To Kashmir & Maharashtra | PM Modi
|
2. Valley Local Fighters Hostage Indian Army | Solid
|
Surprise To India, Pm Modi, Amit Sha In Unique Way
|
3. The slogans of independence of occupied Kashmir With
|
Subscribers:
|
News24
|
Sikhs Support | Sidhu's Plan Against Pm Modi
4. 200 Indian Army Personnel Accept Islam In Srinagar |
|
NA
Views:
|
Big News For Indian Army And Government | Modi
|
2,36,781
|
5. Turk Envoy Pay Visit House Of Martyr In Srinagar | A
|
Big Challenge For Indian Army And Govt, PM Modi
|
6. Israeli Commandos In Kashmir | Indian Army Chief
|
Visits Israel to Counter Pakistan and China
|
1. China's plan to occupy seven Indian states|48 news
|
Subscribers: NA
Views: 2,40,56,799
|
2. Chinese army plans to occupy Assam after Ladakh|48
|
48 News
|
news
|
3. Fake operations of Indian Army are going on in
|
Kashmir|48 news
|
1. Turkish Army Enters In New Dehli || Erdogan || Modi ||
|
Turkey || Babri Masjid
|
2. 300 Indian Spy Hang By Afghaan Talebans And Give
|
Clear Massage To Modi And Yogi
|
3. Joe Biden And Erdogan Going To Enter Troops In
|
Kashmir As Modi Dismissed Article 370 | Turkey, USA
|
4. Joe Biden Order US Army To Enter In Delhi, Imran
|
Subscribers:
|
Fictional
|
Khan Plan Works In a Positive Way About Modi
5. 7 Arab Countries Ready To Cut The Oil Supply Of India
|
3,00,000
Views:
|
On The Order Of Mohamm Bin Salman, Shah Salman
|
4,01,51,199
|
6. Afghan Talibans Take Big Decision About Yogi On His
|
Role About Babri Masjid | Latest Message To Modi
|
7. North Korea Give Warning to Modi to Finish Article 370
|
|| Imran Khan Will Meet Kim Jong-un Very Soon
|
8. Anas Haqqani Give Big Order About RSS Chief On
|
Babri Masjid And Tripura | Modi Make New Decision
|
1. Joe Biden Imposed Sanctions On Modi As RSS
|
Subscribers:
|
Historical Facts
|
Destroyed Christian Schools
3. Tayyip Erdogan Send 35,000 Mercenaries For Kashmir
|
9,44,000
Views:
|
4. Turk Army Enter Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Takes
|
16,11,42,944
|
Revenge
6. 12 Arab Countries Cut Indian Petrol Supply Line || Takes Revenge Of Tripura Masjid
8. Modi Audio Leaked About Article 370 As Mujahedeen Hit Important Commander
|
1. PM Modi concedes defeat in Kashmir || Article 370
|
restored as BJP played a big game in IOK
|
2. Taliban army leaves Kabul for India || Modi and Amit
|
Shah Got Worried About their Lives | Kashmir
|
3. Indian Soldiers Recited Kalima After Caught up By
|
Kashmiri Mujahidin || Latest situation in Kashmir
|
Subscribers:
|
Punjab Viral
|
4. Kashmiri Mujahideen attack 6 convoys of Indian Army ||
Military convoy of Srinagar was blown up
|
NA
Views:
|
5. Kashmiri Mujahdeeens Take The Revenge Of Babri