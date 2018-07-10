India to 'examine' the demand of Shariat court proposal

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is on an official visit to London, said that he will look into All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)'s Shariat court proposal. Prasad added "When I go back to India, I will examine the demand and then react to it. We have taken a very firm position as far as Triple Talaq is concerned. It's not a question of religion or community. It's a question of gender justice."