Starting February 13, international travellers coming from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan won't require RT-PCR or fulfil Air Suvidha requirement as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is easing the precautionary pre-departure restrictions. In an order dated February 9, the ministry said it is updating its "Guidelines for International Arrivals" to reflect the new change.

Previously, travellers coming from the above-mentioned six countries were mandatorily required to get tested for COVID using RT-PCR test and even upload Self Health Declaration on Air Suvidha portal.

Declining COVID cases globally

The decision to ease certain travel restrictions for international passengers arriving in India from high-risk countries has been taken after due consideration. The ministry said that it has observed the continued decline in trajectory of COVID-19 cases in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

However, the MoHFW is being cautious. The exercise of random testing of 2 percent travellers coming to India, irrespective of their country of origin, will continue. This is to monitor infections due to mutated variants of SARS-CoV-2 among international travellers to India.

Meanwhile, the ministry is keeping close tabs on the evolving COVID-19 situation globally and at home in India. According to WHO's latest substantial update on COVID-19, a decline of 89 percent in the number of COVID cases has been seen in the past 28 days as compared against the 28 days prior to that. India, however, continues to witness a declining trajectory with less than 100 new cases per day.