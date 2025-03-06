India denounces breach of security during EAM Jaishankar's UK visit

India on Thursday condemned the breach of security by pro-Khalistani supporters during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the UK.

The reaction came after a video of the protest demonstration and security breach by the Khalistani extremists went viral on social media.

When the EAM was engaged in talks in Chatham House in London on Wednesday, pro-Khalistani supporters staged a demonstration, carrying flags and raising slogans.

Reacting to the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar met UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and discussed key issues, including the flow of talent and joint efforts to counter trafficking and extremism.

He also held wide-ranging and productive talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy over the past two days at the Chevening House. "We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, especially our focus on strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. Agreed to formulate the next steps to further strengthen and structure," the EAM said.

During his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Jaishankar discussed key regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh and the Commonwealth.

"Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar stated.

In an uncertain and volatile world, India-UK ties contribute to stability and prosperity, the EAM said in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier also Khalistani groups have staged demonstrations in London.

To recall, in January, pro-Khalistan extremists stormed a cinema in London's Harrow, attempting to halt the screening of the movie 'Emergency'. India has, time and again, raised concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements.

The EAM's UK visit began on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)