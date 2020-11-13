Pakistan on issued a list of 1,210 most-wanted terrorists including some of those involved in the Mumbai terror attack.

A report compiled by Pakistan's anti-terrorism wing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) mentions in its "most wanted" list of terrorists 19 Pakistanis, who were involved in planning and providing financial help in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people.

The list includes London-based leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain and a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nasir Butt.

The list shows the names and profiles of those involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The list gives details like name, father's name and last known addresses along with the reward if announced, by the government on information leading to their arrest.

Pak is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims: India

Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson, said, "The Government of India has repeatedly called on the Government of Pakistan to give up its obfuscation and dilatory tactics in discharging its international obligations in the Mumbai terror attacks trial."

He further added, "Several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice. It is a matter of serious concern that, despite its own public acknowledgment as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks."

Of the total 1,210 listed in the document, a majority of 737 are wanted by law enforcement agencies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Another 161 suspects are wanted in Balochistan, 122 in Punjab, 100 in Sindh, 32 in Islamabad and 30 suspects are wanted by the law enforcement agencies in Gilgit-Baltistan.

List of 19 names of terrorists linked in Mumbai attacks:

The first 19 entries are about the terrorists linked in some way with the Mumbai terror attack.

Muhammad Amjad Khan was the most wanted by the FIA. Iftikhar Ali with address, identified as former LeT. Shahid Ghafoor of Bahawalpur Abdul Rehman of Bahawalnagar Muhammad Usman of Sahiwal Ateeq-ur-Rehman of Lahore Riaz Ahmad of Hafizabad Muhammad Mushtaq of Gujranwala Muhammad Naeem of Dera Ghazi Khan Abdul Shakoor of Karachi. Muhammad Sabir Salfi of Multan Muhammad Usman of Lodhran Shakil Ahmad of Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Usman Zia of Rawalpindi Muhammad Abbas Nasir of Khanewal Javed Iqbal of Kasaur Mukhtar Ahmed of Mandi Baha-ud-Din Ahmed Saeed of Batagram Mumbai terror attack suspect on the list is Muhammad Khan of Turbat.

The list also provides names of suspects wanted in high-profile terrorist incidents, including attacks on former president Pervez Musharraf and former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, suspects wanted in the assassination of former Punjab home minister Shuja Khanzada and the kidnapping of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Ali Haider.